Family, neighbors share memories of man who died in Decatur fire

DECATUR — What stood before Shelbi Wagner was something she’d never imagined could happen.
She observed her grandfather’s home, some of the outer walls remaining intact, but for the most part in ruin. A significant portion of the building had been scorched into ash and debris. What remained of the garage and main living area was now collapsed piles of blackened material scattered throughout the back yard.
Early Tuesday morning, her grandfather, 91-year-old James Peterson, passed away after his house at 445 N. 35th St. in Decatur caught fire. Crews arrived around 4:30 a.m. to find heavy flames coming from the garage and back of the house and “were unable to rescue the occupant,” according to a statement from the Decatur Fire Department. Authorities haven't released the identity of the victim.
But despite the disheartening scene, Wagner reflected on that day as the beginning of her grandfather’s legacy and went on to name admirable qualities and memories she’ll have to remember him. She said his most notable accomplishments were beating cancer twice and serving in the U.S. military. She said he was a Tate & Lyle retiree.
“He wanted to donate his body to science and I’m disappointed he couldn’t do that,” Wagner said. “He was going to be a great-great-grandpa and not many people get to say that.”
Tracy Brown, a neighbor of about 10 years, said he was always willing to lend a helping hand and will always remember looking across the street to see Peterson and his wife and grandchildren sitting together on the front porch bench.
“He was older, but he would still try to get around and do things,” Brown said. “I tried to look out for him and he would try to look out for me as well. If he would see my car sitting for some days, he would either come and knock on the door or send the police over to check and see if something was wrong.”
Next-door neighbors Steve Funk and Linda Schutte described the “inferno” that enveloped the home early Tuesday morning. Schutte said the blaze burning completely through the roof and the back of the house glowed an intense orange in the early-morning darkness. “It completely lit up the room,” she said.
“When I looked out the window, I knew it was bad, she knew it was bad,” Funk said, remembering that embers from the fire were blowing toward their home until it was contained by fire crews.
“I knew he was probably in there and I told them that if they would find him in that house, he would be in this family room in the corner,” he said, pointing to the house from his kitchen window. “They found him right there in front of his chair.”
The neighbors developed a strong friendship in the approximately two decades living next to one another, according to Funk.
“He taught his grandkids how to swim in my pool,” Funk said. “He would do anything for you and he was very knowledgeable and mechanical.”
In addition to the death of Peterson, two firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
It marks the second fire death in the city in the past few months. Ja’Nariyah Scott, 13, died in a Nov. 29 apartment fire. A second child, Kaylyn Wendell, 7, was at last report in a Springfield hospital after being badly injured in the same fire.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten