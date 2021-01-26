Family, neighbors share memories of man who died in Decatur fire

“He wanted to donate his body to science and I’m disappointed he couldn’t do that,” Wagner said. “He was going to be a great-great-grandpa and not many people get to say that.”

Tracy Brown, a neighbor of about 10 years, said he was always willing to lend a helping hand and will always remember looking across the street to see Peterson and his wife and grandchildren sitting together on the front porch bench.

“He was older, but he would still try to get around and do things,” Brown said. “I tried to look out for him and he would try to look out for me as well. If he would see my car sitting for some days, he would either come and knock on the door or send the police over to check and see if something was wrong.”

Next-door neighbors Steve Funk and Linda Schutte described the “inferno” that enveloped the home early Tuesday morning. Schutte said the blaze burning completely through the roof and the back of the house glowed an intense orange in the early-morning darkness. “It completely lit up the room,” she said.

“When I looked out the window, I knew it was bad, she knew it was bad,” Funk said, remembering that embers from the fire were blowing toward their home until it was contained by fire crews.