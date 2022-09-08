 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faries Park Road to be temporarily closed

DECATUR — Faries Park Road will be closed to traffic beginning Friday, Sept. 9,  for stabilization and resurfacing work.

The Decatur Park District said in a news release that the work is expected to take approximately eight weeks to complete and the roadway should reopen mid-October.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes during this time.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

