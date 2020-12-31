 Skip to main content
Fatal accident near Oakland still under investigation
OAKLAND — The death of an Oakland man in a single-vehicle accident near Walnut Point State Park last week is still under investigation.

Robert Louis Rose Jr, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, Douglas County Coroner Heather Skinner said.

Skinner said the accident occurred on Douglas County Road 370N about a quarter-mile west of County Road 2360E, a location just west of the state park.

She said results of an autopsy and toxicology tests are pending. Skinner said she didn't have information on the time of the accident or the apparent cause.

She referred other questions to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, where no one was available on Thursday.

