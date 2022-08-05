Fatal crash at U.S. 51 intersection in Assumption heightens calls for change

ASSUMPTION — As storms brewed across Central Illinois early on Tuesday morning, Illinois Department of Transportation trucks were parked along U.S. 51 in Assumption, near the intersection of the highway with East Leafland Street, to remove a 65 mph speed limit sign.

A short distance south of that sign was a crowd of flowers and crosses, marking the site of a July 12 crash that sparked devastation, frustration, and action in and around Assumption.

The crash claimed the lives of two Central A&M High School students — 15-year-old Keegan Virden and 16-year-old Connor Rowcliff, both of Assumption. The two other passengers, Kingsley Heinemann and Damien Smith, both 14-year-olds from Assumption, were seriously injured but have since made steps toward recovery.

Initial police reports indicate Rowcliff was driving a 2018 Kia Optima when it traveled into the intersection and was struck by a 2018 Kenworth T800 straight truck traveling south on U.S. 51. The crash occurred at 6:17 a.m.

It was far from the first accident to take place at the intersection of U.S. 51 and Leafland, nor was it the first of such accidents to prove fatal.

But for Assumption and the neighboring community of Moweaqua, where the boys attended high school, this one was personal.

“Every death is wrong,” said Assumption Mayor Derek Page. “But now that this has happened to two of our own, homegrown boys? No. We can't just let this be tabled or slid under the rug."

At the U.S. 51 intersection, vehicles heading east or west on Leafland can end up crossing through four lanes of heavy traffic.

The intersection is busy and poses its own unique challenges — Leafland sees frequent boat and camper traffic en route to Lake Shelbyville as well as numerous trucks traveling west to Assumption’s grain elevators, specifically during harvest season.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said he sees the busy intersection as a public safety concern.

“We’ve had so many accidents there,” he said. “We believe it really needs to be looked at to see if there's something that can be done to make that safer.”

Kettelkamp said his office had previously been in contact with IDOT in June regarding concerns about the intersection.

The department’s speed limit change is a welcome first step, Kettelkamp said.

IDOT this week confirmed it was reducing the speed limit from 65 to 55 on a portion of U.S. 51 and beginning a safety study on the intersection.

According to Page, it’s the least the department can do.

Looking for answers

Page and other Assumption officials have called on IDOT and state lawmakers to do something about the intersection in the past few weeks.

Because U.S. 51 and Leafland are, respectively, a state and a county road, the city can’t take action itself.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, joined Page, Kettelkamp, Assumption Police Chief Brian Wade, and Assumption Fire Chief Herb Palmer in Assumption for a news conference calling for safety improvements at the intersection.

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, who currently represents Assumption, said she also visited the city to see the intersection and speak with local officials about potential solutions.

“We took all that information, and have been in contact with appropriate staff at IDOT,” Turner said. “We have definitely been working very diligently to address the issue on our hands.”

Turner said her communications with IDOT and with the city of Assumption are ongoing.

Paul Wappel, public information officer for IDOT, said the department has spoken with Page and an Assumption alderwoman.

In a statement made to the Herald & Review, IDOT said it's taking steps to evaluate the safety of the intersection.

“The Illinois Department of Transportation is focused on the safety of our roads and is constantly monitoring and observing our system for any possible improvements to help save lives,” the statement began.

The department said it’s making a number of “short-term improvements”' to the intersection, including adding flashing beacons above crossroads warning signs along U.S. 51, increasing the size of crossroads signs, and reducing the speed limit from 65 to 55 mph along a portion of the road.

“The Department is gathering data and has requested a road safety assessment,” IDOT’s statement continued. “RSA is a formal, independent and comprehensive safety performance review of a road conducted by an experienced team of safety specialists. At the conclusion of the assessment, which involves the collaboration of multiple agencies including local law enforcement, IDOT will be able to determine the long-term improvements needed to this area."

Page said he’d welcome discussion with IDOT on a variety of potential solutions, including introducing stop lights, lowering the speed limit, or reconstructing the intersection as a J-intersection.

In a perfect world, he said, the speed limit around Assumption would be lowered to 45 mph and the highway and Leafland intersection would have its own full-stop traffic lights.

Even introducing caution lights facing both east-west and north-south would be helpful, he said.

“I don't expect this to happen tomorrow, but we're going to keep hammering it. IDOT’s purpose is to protect motorists on the roads,” Page said. “I don't know why this government agency wants to drag its feet.”

The Herald & Review requested IDOT crash data summaries for the U.S. 51 and Leafland intersection in Assumption from the years of 2012-2021.

According to the crash summaries the department provided, 24 crashes occurred at or within a 250-foot tolerance of the intersection from 2012 to 2021.

Only one of those crashes resulted in an immediate fatality — an 87-year-old Auburn man was killed after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection in 2018 — but crashes at the intersection have resulted in at least 27 injuries in the past decade.

Assumption has seen only one year, 2016, without a crash at U.S. 51 and Leafland since 2014. In the past five years alone the intersection has averaged over three accidents per year.

Assumption residents have expressed concern about the intersection for years, Page said.

After the fatal 2018 accident, then-Alderman Page contacted IDOT in hopes the department would make changes to the intersection. At the time, Page said, he was told by an IDOT official that there was nothing wrong with the intersection.

Dangerously busy

Something about the July 12 accident was familiar.

Fifteen miles north of Assumption, accidents kept happening at the Macon intersection of U.S. 51 and West Andrews Street Road.

Out of Macon’s three U.S. 51 interchanges, all major accidents happened at Andrews Street Road, said Macon Mayor Frank Dunmire.

The U.S. 51 four-lane bypass around Macon was completed around 2010, Dunmire said.

Similar to the Assumption intersection, cars east- or west-bound on Andrews often made attempts to pass through up to four lanes of heavy traffic at once.

Following a fatal 2017 crash at the Andrews intersection that killed retired Herald & Review writer and photographer Phil Jacobs Sr. and injured his wife, Macon officials had numerous meetings with IDOT and elected officials asking for changes to the location, Dunmire said.

IDOT suggested the J-turn reconstruction, which requires drivers turning left onto U.S. 51 from Andrews Street Road to make a right turn, drive along U.S. 51, and make a legal U-turn.

Dunmire called the major $1.9 million project “extremely successful.”

“It's doing its job,” he said. “Is it a little bit inconvenient? Sure, but you know, if it's going to save people from getting injured or killed, I’ll go with the inconvenience every time.”

In Maroa, another county road intersection at U.S. 51 is a major concern for Mayor Ryan Wilkey.

The intersection of U.S. 51 and West Washington Street, directly north of Maroa-Forsyth High School, can get dangerously busy when school is in session, Wilkey said.

“We probably see, during the school year, 75 to 100 cars that come in off of 51 into the school,” he said. “Then also after school, (they) turn back left or right across a four-lane highway, which, in my opinion, is extremely dangerous."

Wilkey said the city of Maroa tried to get in contact with the state a few years ago about getting a stoplight at the intersection, but an IDOT traffic study determined there wasn’t enough traffic to justify a stoplight.

Wilkey fears what happened in Assumption could also happen in Maroa, especially considering the number of parents and teenagers who travel the intersection daily.

Maroa City Council members intend to again reach out to state legislators about the intersection soon, he said.

“Every day after school, kids pull out on the highway, and thankfully, they're careful,” Wilkey said. “But you never know when an accident could happen. It scares me.”

A light after darkness

Hundreds gathered at Central A&M High School on the evening of July 19 for a bonfire vigil in memory of Rowcliff and Virden.

“We have resolved to do everything we can to help these students, these families, this community, get through this tragedy, because we’ve had too much of it,” Central A&M High School Principal Charlie Brown said to the crowd. “There’s no way these kids should be going through this again.”

In 2016, Central A&M lost two students in a motorcycle accident. The school lost another student in 2021. Their names — Nathan, Isaiah, Christian — also echoed throughout the night.

The community, united again in mourning, prayed, sang, and cried together.

The best response to tragedy, Brown said, is simply to take care of each other.

“From darkness can come a great light,” he said. “Remember, you have the power to make that great light this year.”