Fatal crash victim identified as 16-year-old Maroa girl

DECATUR — A 16-year-old Maroa girl died Tuesday from injuries received in a single-car crash Tuesday in rural Macon County, authorities said.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said the girl, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family, suffered massive torso/lower extremity trauma after the car she was riding in struck a "retaining wall/roadway fixture."
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said deputies responded at 10:14 p.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Lincoln Memorial Parkway south of Elwin Road.
The 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Day said no information on their status was available.
The crash is being investigated by sheriff's office and the Illinois State Police. An inquest is pending.
PHOTOS: Decatur Police Department appreciation event
Decatur Police 1 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 2 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 3 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 4 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 5 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 6 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 7 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 8 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 9 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 10 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 11 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 12 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 13 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 14 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 15 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 16 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 17 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 18 062520.JPG
Decatur Police 19 062520.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!