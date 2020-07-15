Fatal crash victim identified as 16-year-old Maroa girl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A 16-year-old Maroa girl died Tuesday from injuries received in a single-car crash Tuesday in rural Macon County, authorities said.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said the girl, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family, suffered massive torso/lower extremity trauma after the car she was riding in struck a "retaining wall/roadway fixture."

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said deputies responded at 10:14 p.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Lincoln Memorial Parkway south of Elwin Road.

The 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Day said no information on their status was available.