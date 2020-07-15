You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fatal crash victim identified as 16-year-old Maroa girl
0 comments
alert featured

Fatal crash victim identified as 16-year-old Maroa girl

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A 16-year-old Maroa girl died Tuesday from injuries received in a single-car crash Tuesday in rural Macon County, authorities said.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said the girl, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family, suffered massive torso/lower extremity trauma after the car she was riding in struck a "retaining wall/roadway fixture."

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said deputies responded at 10:14 p.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Lincoln Memorial Parkway south of Elwin Road.

The 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Day said no information on their status was available.

The crash is being investigated by sheriff's office and the Illinois State Police. An inquest is pending.

Updated forecast: Tornado Watch in place until 9 p.m.

Watch now: 5 things to know about Pritzker's new COVID response plan

Watch now: Decatur city manager: No plan to mandate masks locally

PHOTOS: Decatur Police Department appreciation event

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News