DECATUR — The murder of a Decatur mother and her unborn child, and the serious wounding of the mother’s 4-year-old daughter, were the results of an argument that escalated in a series of threatening Snapchats and phone calls, a court heard.

New information about the March 8 shooting death of 20-year-old Janiah B. Thomas was revealed during a Macon County Circuit Court preliminary hearing for one of the suspects accused in her killing, Mattavius A. Anderson, 18. Probable cause had been found to try him on murder and other charges, which he denies.

Brad Hall, a detective with the Decatur Police Department, said Anderson was among a group of young men who showed up outside a house in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street where Thomas was visiting on the evening of her death.

Their arrival followed an earlier verbal confrontation between young women associated with the young men, a conflict that had involved Thomas. An arrest warrant signed by Hall said threats were then exchanged during Snapchat messages and phone calls (Thomas had not been involved in these threats). Hall said an accomplice of Anderson, who is the 15-year-old male named by police as actually firing the murder weapon, had earlier seen a gun “flashed” during the threatening calls, and feared the house where he was staying was in danger.

Anderson, the 15-year-old and others had then gone over to the Woodford Street home. “At which point the (15-year-old) began shooting through the house?” asked State’s Attorney Scott Rueter at the March 29 court hearing.

“Yes,” replied Hall.

“And those are the rounds that were determined to have killed Miss Thomas, her fetus and injured her child?” Rueter added.

“Yes,” said Hall.

The arrest warrant quotes a 20-year-old witness, who had seen the armed suspects arrive outside the house, as then running inside to warn other people present before dashing into a bedroom where Thomas and her daughter were located. She said they all began taking cover.

“(The witness) said that Janiah got onto the ground as well and had her 4-year-old daughter,” Hall said. “(The witness) said that after the gunshots stopped, she then learned that (the daughter) and Janiah were both shot, and called 911.”

First responders fought to save Thomas’ life at the scene, but she was later pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital, and her unborn baby, roughly 6 months old, died with her. Police have said the 4-year-old was shot in the right eye and, while the wound was not considered life-threatening, she will most likely be blinded on that side.

Anderson is pleading not guilty to six alternate counts of murder along with denying further charges of the aggravated battery of a child, aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a gun at an occupied building.

The 15-year-old alleged gunman and a 17-year-old male, both of Decatur, were being held at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder.

Anderson was represented by defense attorney Susan Moorehead at his preliminary hearing. On cross-examination, she asked Hall if any firearms were recovered during the police investigation, and was told none were.

“Is there any information recovered in the course of your investigation that this defendant knew that the victim was pregnant?” Moorehead asked.

Hall said there was, as the groups involved in the dispute knew each other’s personal circumstances. “...They were all well aware of each other and that Janiah was pregnant,” the detective added.

In response to other questions, Hall confirmed that several video surveillance tapes showing the movement of suspects related to the murder had been seized and were now part of evidence in the case.

Judge Lindsey Shelton ordered Anderson back in court for a pretrial hearing May 4. He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2 million, requiring him to post a bond of $200,000 to be freed.

