Fatal New Year's Eve shooting of Decatur man in Normal still under investigation

NORMAL — The case of a Decatur teen's death at a Normal New Year's Eve party took a turn Friday, with charges being filed against an 18-year-old for firing a gun at the scene into the air — but not the bullet that killed Tariq L. Houston.

Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner said Garrett R. Ahlfield of Bloomington approached a group gathered around Houston, who lay with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and shot five rounds from a handgun into the air.

He said they haven't been made aware of anyone being hit by the Ahlfield gunfire and none of the bullets matched what fatally struck Houston.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The incident happened in an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Putnam Avenue. Bleichner said the incident started when "a disagreement between two groups escalated, resulting in shots being fired and the victim being struck." Police believe "it is related to, but we do not believe it is a direct result, of that homicide," he said, and the investigation remains open.