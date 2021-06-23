Fatal shooting in Decatur restaurant gets man 50-year prison sentence

DECATUR — Matthew A. Anderson Jr., the Decatur man convicted of shooting another man to death in the back of a crowded restaurant, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson, 22, will be more than 70 years old before he is eligible for release. Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell said the sentences — 25 years plus a 25 year enhancement for using a gun to kill — must be served at 100%.

Anderson was convicted by a jury in May of first degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Curtis T. Hairston. He was gunned down in a shoot-out with Anderson on Jan. 4, 2019, in the men’s restroom of the former Long John Silver’s restaurant on West Eldorado Street.

Anderson, who also was badly wounded, was accused of ambushing Hairston who had gone to the restaurant to trade illegal guns.

