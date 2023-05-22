OAKLEY — Police say Scott M. Walston told them he heard voices telling him to kill Oakley man Michael B. Cox, strangling him and crushing his head with an 80-pound landscaping rock as the victim’s young children watched in horror.

Walston is quoted in a sworn affidavit as describing the 33-year-old Cox as a random victim he had “met one time and recently saw him at a store but didn’t speak to him.”

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office affidavit quotes Walston as saying the voices in his head told him to approach the victim’s home in the 4700 block of North Oakley Road on the evening of May 17 to “challenge Cox.”

Sgt. Roger Pope, who signed the affidavit, said Walston brought a semi-automatic pistol with him but left it in a recycling bin as he approached the house.

“When asked, Scott said he left the gun in the can because he was told to approach the house unarmed by the voices,” Pope said.

“Scott said Cox answered the door and he threw a small rock at Cox. Scott explained they both began to fight. Scott said he then began squeezing Cox’s neck with both hands while overtop of him. Scott stated Cox laid on the ground on his back, so he then picked up a big rock and dropped it on Cox’s head.”

Pope said Walston fled the scene in a white cargo van watched by Cox’s daughters aged 7 and 10 who told police they had seen the fight between their father and a stranger from the house and then found their father’s body next to the blood-spattered boulder.

“The 10-year-old used her deceased father’s phone to call for help,” said Pope. He said the girl gave a description of the man who attacked her father and the white van he was driving. Police found the discarded gun and traced it to a woman’s address and found the van parked outside, which was owned by Walston.

Pope said further investigation revealed that Walston had arrived at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital the night of the murder claiming he had been sexually assaulted by an unknown assailant while fishing alone. Pope said Decatur police documented Walston’s injuries, “which were consistent with him having been in a fight.”

On Friday, sheriff’s office detectives traveled to the Danville Veterans Affairs Medical Center where Pope said Walston had “checked himself in for mental health concerns." He had then allegedly made his confession about how he had approached and killed the victim and had fled after seeing the man’s blood.

“Scott stated he then found a river and jumped in so that he could cleanse himself,” Pope said. “Scott showed no remorse and spoke matter-of-fact about the incident.”

Walston faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder and appeared before Macon County Judge Lindsey Shelton Monday afternoon who told him she had read the sworn affidavit and saw probable cause to try him.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Cadmus Hicks then asked for bail to be set at $3 million.

Defense attorney Courtney Anderson objected. She described Walston as “not a flight risk” with a wife who is 5½ months pregnant and a supportive family and friends, “several of which are here today.” She described Walston as a student pursuing a master’s degree in the environmental sciences at the University of Illinois.

She also said he was a veteran currently receiving medical treatment and emphasized he had no criminal history.

Judge Shelton, however, said she had to agree with the prosecution’s bail recommendation. “I find the $3 million requested bond is appropriate given all the circumstances, including what is alleged in the sworn statement…” she added.

