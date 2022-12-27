Fearing for kids' safety, police broke off chase

DECATUR — Police said they broke off a high speed car chase of a known Decatur gang associate they feared was armed because they were worried for the safety of the man’s two young sisters who were passengers in his car.

A sworn affidavit said the fleeing vehicle had hit speeds of more than 70 mph in 35 mph city speed zones amid heavy traffic on the afternoon of Nov. 21.

“The pursuit was terminated due to the danger (he) was placing his sisters and the innocent public in by fleeing police at a high rate of speed,” said Decatur Police Officer Kara Flannery, who signed the affidavit.

The 20-year-old man did not avoid officers for long, however: Flannery said he was found and arrested Nov. 30 and booked on preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding peace officers and endangering the life of a child.

Flannery said the man had originally been pulled over for a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Division Street by members of the police department’s Community Action Team; officers had noted a juvenile girl and a 15-year-old girl were riding with him.

The man aroused suspicions because Flannery said he is an associate of “several known gang members” and had been “involved in two gun-related incidents where he was with these known gun offenders.”

A Macon County Sheriff’s Office police dog called Magnus had alerted to the presence of drug odors from the vehicle and Flannery said the man refused repeated police commands to step out of the driver's seat.

“Officers observed him to be guarding his waistband area with his hands (where firearms are commonly concealed),” Flannery added. “(He) then hastily put the car in drive and sped off.”

Macon County Jail records show the man was released Dec. 1 after paying a $750 bond on bail set at $7,500.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

