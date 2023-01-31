 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Findlay man arrested on child porn charges

FINDLAY — A Findlay man has been charged with 22 counts of the possession and dissemination of child pornography, the office of the Shelby County State’s Attorney said Tuesday.

Donald Plunkett, 56, is accused of six counts alleging the possession of photographs of children under the age of 13 and eight counts of possessing pictures of children under the age of 18. He is also charged with a further eight counts of the dissemination of pornographic videos of children under the age of 13.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Plunkett was arrested Tuesday and jailed. He is due to appear in Shelby County Circuit Court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

The case against him was investigated by the Illinois State Police with the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Plunkett has yet to enter a formal plea on the charges against him.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

