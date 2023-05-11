DECATUR — The cause of a Wednesday fire at a Decatur home is under investigation.

Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 456 W. Olive St. at 3:50 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing throughout the rear of the house, a news release stated.

The first arriving engine advanced a hose line for rapid fire attack and a primary search of the residence. Next arriving engine completed water supply connection and disconnected utilities. The third arriving engine advanced a second hose line for fire attack. The ladder company used ground ladders to reach the roof for ventilation.

There were no occupants inside the structure at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The report states the fire started in a bedroom.

Crews cleared the scene at 6:58 p.m.

Battalion Chief Timothy May and an investigator from the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal have determined the cause of the fire to be suspicious.