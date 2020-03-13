Fire caused by polyurethane coating on house floor, fire inspector says

DECATUR— The Decatur Fire Department says no injuries came from a Thursday night house fire that caused several thousand dollars in damages.
Fire Inspector Mike Wigginton said crews were dispatched to 3006 S. Olympia Dr. at 11:38 p.m. after police officers in the area noticed the fire. The owner was inside the house when the fire started and had just been waking up.
The fire caused approximately $50,000 worth of damages to the house and around $15,000 to items inside, according to Wigginton.
An investigation by the Decatur Fire Investigations Bureau found that the fire started from a spontaneous combustion from the polyurethane coating on house floors combined with rags in a nearby garbage tote. The homeowner had been getting house floors redone.
He was displaced with no injuries and provided shelter by a friend, Wigginton said.
