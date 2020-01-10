Fire causes $190,000 in damage to North Monroe Street building

DECATUR — The Fire Department estimates a fire Friday night in a former nursing home undergoing renovation caused $190,000 in damage.
Crews were dispatched to the former Lincoln Manor Nursing Home in the 2600 block of North Monroe Street at 4:48 p.m. and they found heavy smoke coming from the north part of the building, the Fire Department said in a statement. Contractors were there and no one was in the building, the department said.
Multiple vehicles blocked a lane of North Monroe as crews worked at the building.
The fire was put out in 20 minutes, but it took about four hours as firefighters stayed on scene afterwards, according to the statement.
Decatur fire crews are on scene of 2600 block of North Monroe pic.twitter.com/ifrYJeOYZU— Chris Coates 📰 (@ByChrisCoates) January 10, 2020