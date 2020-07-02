Fire crews battle blaze on Mound Road

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department was called to a residential fire Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of W. Mound Road in Decatur.
Fire crews arrived at the two-story home at approximately 4:30 p.m. to find fire coming through the roof of the attached three-car garage. The residence had been under renovation in recent weeks. It is owned by the New Life Pregnancy Center.
According to the fire department's press release, fire companies battled the blaze that was running throughout the large attic areas of the structure. The fire was brought under control within an hour after crews arrived.
The home was not occupied at the time.
