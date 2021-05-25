Fire crews called to Decatur home twice in one night

DECATUR — Two house fires in the same residence are under investigation.

Firefighters were called at about 7:30 p.m. Monday to an abandoned home in the 1200 block of East Leafland Avenue. They found heavy smoke and fire throughout the residence.

"Truck crews conducted roof operations to ventilate and extinguish the fire that had extended into the attic space," according to a fire report. "Crews primarily conducted defensive fire attack operations due to the poor condition and instability of the structure."

The crews left the scene at about 9 p.m., only to return an hour later with the structure again on fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

