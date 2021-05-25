Fire crews called to Decatur home twice in one night

DECATUR — Two house fires in the same residence are under investigation.
Firefighters were called at about 7:30 p.m. Monday to an abandoned home in the 1200 block of East Leafland Avenue. They found heavy smoke and fire throughout the residence.
"Truck crews conducted roof operations to ventilate and extinguish the fire that had extended into the attic space," according to a fire report. "Crews primarily conducted defensive fire attack operations due to the poor condition and instability of the structure."
The crews left the scene at about 9 p.m., only to return an hour later with the structure again on fire.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
The fire is under investigation by the
Illinois State Fire Marshal. PHOTOS: Fire guts Decatur warehouse
Flames burst through the windows of a warehouse in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue in Decatur. Three commercial structures were destroyed in the three-alarm fire that required all of the Decatur Fire Department's equipment to control and extinguish.
Mark Hunter could do nothing but watch as flames made their way through a group of buildings along Grand Avenue in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire's spread to a neighboring building owned by Hunter.
Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.
Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.
Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.
Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.
Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.
Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.
Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.
Crews respond to a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street on Saturday afternoon. Thick, black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.
Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.
Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.
