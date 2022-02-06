Fire crews on scene of house fire in Decatur Sunday evening

DECATUR — Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 5100 block of Melwood Court in Decatur Sunday evening.
No one was available from the fire department to offer details about the blaze, which firefighters were alerted to just after 5 p.m.
A reporter saw smoke billowing from a home at the end of the narrow road which was packed with fire department and emergency vehicles, including a tower truck.
The evening fire marked a busy day for firefighters, who were called to a major house fire at 3:48 a.m. Sunday at 2155 N. Charles St. Two adult occupants fled the flames and one was later treated at hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire crews were able to rescue a pet cat.
