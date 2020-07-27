Fire crews respond to Decatur apartment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Unattended cooking caused Decatur Fire Department crews to be dispatched Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in 2700 block of North Monroe Street. They arrived to find smoke on all floors and found "an apartment on the 4th floor that the resident had left with food on the stove," according to a Decatur Fire Department statement.

The smoke detector in the apartment had been removed, the statement said.

"Although there was no fire, smoke had to be removed from all floors before the residents could reenter the building," the statement said.

No injuries were reported.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0