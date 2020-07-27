Fire crews respond to Decatur apartment
DECATUR — Unattended cooking caused Decatur Fire Department crews to be dispatched Sunday evening. 

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in 2700 block of North Monroe Street. They arrived to find smoke on all floors and found "an apartment on the 4th floor that the resident had left with food on the stove," according to a Decatur Fire Department statement. 

The smoke detector in the apartment had been removed, the statement said. 

"Although there was no fire, smoke had to be removed from all floors before the residents could reenter the building," the statement said.

No injuries were reported. 

