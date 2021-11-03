Fire crews respond to trailer fire Monday evening in Decatur

DECATUR – Crews from the Decatur Fire Department responded to a trailer home on fire Monday evening.

Deputy Chief Jim Ohl said the first responding unit found a trailer heavily on fire at 3760 E. William Street Road at 6:25 p.m.

Soon after entering the trailer, fire crews located the fire and were able to get the situation under control and cleared by 10:18 p.m., Ohl said.

Ohl said no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Inspectors from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation but at this time, the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

