Fire crews working in an area on North Monroe Street in Decatur

DECATUR — Crews from the Decatur Fire Department are working in an area near the 2700 block of North Monroe Street.

The building previously housed Lincoln Manor Healthcare.

A ladder truck is at the scene, and crews appear to be working on a roof. Multiple emergency vehicles are in the area.

A lane of North Monroe is closed.

Fire department officials could not immediately be reached for more information.

