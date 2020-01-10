Fire crews working in an area on North Monroe Street in Decatur

This is a developing story that will be updated.
DECATUR — Crews from the Decatur Fire Department are working in an area near the 2700 block of North Monroe Street.
The building previously housed Lincoln Manor Healthcare.
A ladder truck is at the scene, and crews appear to be working on a roof. Multiple emergency vehicles are in the area.
A lane of North Monroe is closed.
Fire department officials could not immediately be reached for more information.
Decatur fire crews are on scene of 2600 block of North Monroe pic.twitter.com/ifrYJeOYZU— Chris Coates 📰 (@ByChrisCoates) January 10, 2020