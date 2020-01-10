Fire crews working in an area on North Monroe Street in Decatur
Fire crews working in an area on North Monroe Street in Decatur

Fire
CHRIS COATES, HERALD & REVIEW

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — Crews from the Decatur Fire Department are working in an area near the 2700 block of North Monroe Street

The building previously housed Lincoln Manor Healthcare.

A ladder truck is at the scene, and crews appear to be working on a roof. Multiple emergency vehicles are in the area. 

A lane of North Monroe is closed. 

Fire department officials could not immediately be reached for more information. 

