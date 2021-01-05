Fire damages Decatur home

DECATUR — A fire that started in a laundry room is under investigation.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to the call at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at 4634 Hale Drive in Decatur.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the first floor of the building, the department said in a statement.

A ladder truck assisted with ventilation by opening windows and using an electric fan to push air through the structure.

The fire damage was limited to the first floor with extensive smoke damage throughout the entire house.

According to Decatur Battalion Chief Tim May, the investigation determined the fire started in the laundry room. The exact cause is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

