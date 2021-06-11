Fire damages Lincoln IGA

LINCOLN — A Lincoln grocery store was damaged in a fire early Friday morning.
A fire was reported about 4 a.m. at the Lincoln IGA, according to a Facebook post from the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District.
Smoke and fire were visible when Lincoln city firefighters arrived on scene. Heavy smoke damage was visible from images captured on the scene, at 713 Pulaski St.
Units from Lincoln Rural and Atlanta were called in to assist, and crews from Middletown Fire assisted the responding stations.
By 10 a.m., fire officials were still on scene.
Further details, including cause and damage estimates, were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254.
