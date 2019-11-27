Fire department: No injuries in West Cerro Gordo Street fire

DECATUR — No one was injured in a fire in the 1100 block of West Cerro Gordo Street on Wednesday evening, according to the Decatur Fire Department.
Capt. Tim May said crews were sent to the home at 5:30 p.m. on a report of a structure fire, prompting a heavy response from the department.
When they arrived, they found that the fire had been contained to a mattress, May said. It is believed that the mattress was set on fire by an errant cigarette or other smoking material.
You have free articles remaining.
Firefighters were clearing the scene by 6 p.m.
"It definitely could have been worse," May said.