Fire department: No injuries in West Cerro Gordo Street fire
breaking

Fire department: No injuries in West Cerro Gordo Street fire

Fire

Crews respond to a fire in the 1100 block of West Cerro Gordo Street. 

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — No one was injured in a fire in the 1100 block of West Cerro Gordo Street on Wednesday evening, according to the Decatur Fire Department. 

Capt. Tim May said crews were sent to the home at 5:30 p.m. on a report of a structure fire, prompting a heavy response from the department.

When they arrived, they found that the fire had been contained to a mattress, May said. It is believed that the mattress was set on fire by an errant cigarette or other smoking material. 

Firefighters were clearing the scene by 6 p.m.

"It definitely could have been worse," May said.  

