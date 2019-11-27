Fire department: No injuries in West Cerro Gordo Street fire

DECATUR — No one was injured in a fire in the 1100 block of West Cerro Gordo Street on Wednesday evening, according to the Decatur Fire Department.

Capt. Tim May said crews were sent to the home at 5:30 p.m. on a report of a structure fire, prompting a heavy response from the department.

When they arrived, they found that the fire had been contained to a mattress, May said. It is believed that the mattress was set on fire by an errant cigarette or other smoking material.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters were clearing the scene by 6 p.m.

"It definitely could have been worse," May said.

Decatur firefighters through the years

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.