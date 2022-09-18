Fire destroys car, but firefighters protect Decatur home

DECATUR — A car was destroyed by fire in Decatur late Sunday morning, but firefighters said they were able to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Chris Downey said Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 2662 Grandview Drive at 11:42 a.m. to find a car parked on the home’s drive already engulfed in flames and residents inside the home evacuated.

“The fire basically burned up the car itself, which was a complete loss, and then melted siding on the front of the house,” added Downey. “The car was probably 5 feet away from the home.”

He said firefighters had the flames extinguished within 10 minutes and before the fire could take hold of the house. “We checked for fire extension inside the house, and there was none,” Downey said.

He said the cause of the fire remained under investigation with the office of the State Fire Marshal.