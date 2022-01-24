Fire destroys Decatur garage

DECATUR — Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a Monday fire that destroyed a Decatur garage.

The Decatur Fire Department was dispatched to 3175 N. MacArthur Road at 7:11 a.m. Monday morning. They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-car detached garage behind the home. They cleared the scene at 8:35 a.m.

“There was extensive damage to the garage and contents and it is a total loss,” a fire department news release stated. There were no injuries reported.

An investigator from the Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the fire and found the cause to be “undetermined” at this time.

