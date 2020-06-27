Fire in vacant Decatur home under investigation
Fire in vacant Decatur home under investigation

DECATUR — A fire in a vacant house Friday night is under investigation.

Crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Hickory Street at 10:38 p.m.

The fire in the 1 1/2-story house was brought under control, the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement. A previous fire had occurred at the building.

Vacant homes on each side of the house received minor damage, the statement said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. 

