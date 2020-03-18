Fire on edge of Decatur near Harristown destroys home, but nobody hurt

DECATUR — Fire destroyed a family home in the 6200 block of West Hill Road Wednesday morning, a far west Decatur address near the Illinois Raptor Center and close to Harristown.

Harristown Fire Protection District handled the blaze with mutual aid provided by fire departments from South Wheatland, Warensburg, Niantic and Mount Zion. No one was home when firefighters were called to the fire at 9:31 a.m. and nobody was injured.

Harristown Fire Chief Steve Gambrill said it took 20 minutes to get the fully involved blaze under control and his crews remained on scene until around 1:25 p.m. He said he was glad of the mutual aid and extra manpower on a fire that proved exhausting to deal with.

“I had some worn-out people and I needed more bodies,” Gambrill said. He praised the work of the fire crews and their professionalism. “And everybody went home standing up, and that is always my goal,” he added.

Gambrill said the man who lived at the address and several children who stay with him had a place to stay and were being helped by family members.

The cause of the, first spotted by neighbors who saw smoke, was being investigated and remained listed as undetermined Wednesday afternoon.

