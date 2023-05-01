DECATUR — A tragedy that burns forever bright in the hearts of a bereaved family has become a beacon of fire safety aimed at saving the lives of Millikin University students.

That beacon glowed brightly on Monday as students filed into the school’s University Commons building to pick up free equipment designed to keep them alive: fire safety ladders, extinguishers and combination smoke and C02 detectors.

And, just to drive the fire safety message home even further, there was a talk by a safety expert from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and advice on how to escape and survive a blaze in your home.

It’s all provided courtesy of the Nick Project, set up in memory of Millikin student Nick Schwalbach who lost his life in a fraternity house fire in June of 2000 at the age of 21.

The project began back in 2016 and is particularly aimed at students living in off-campus housing. It’s now set up as an endowed fund that spends close to $2,000 a year to provide the giveaways and safety education program for students.

The vital spark that got all this going is the will and determination of Sophia Schwalbach, the little sister who had to endure, and endures, the emotional family agony of losing Nick. When she got to Millikin as a freshman in 2016, she launched into the fundraising that would flower into the safety initiative she named in memory of her brother.

“I never wanted another family to go through what my family goes through on a daily basis,” said Schwalbach, 26, who went on to do her master’s degree at the college and now works in sales for Archer Daniels Midland Co.

“And I’m very happy this event is again taking place today at Millikin.”

She remembers how a group of senior girls came up to her in her sophomore year and told her they had put out a kitchen stove fire in their off-campus home using a Nick Project extinguisher.

“So yes, this kind of event works, it really does,” Schwalbach said.

One student already feeling a little safer Monday was Ryan Janssen, a 20-year-old junior from Nokomis studying to be a physical education teacher. He was carrying away a safety ladder and plans to keep it handy: “I am living off-campus next year and I’m not sure if our house has some of these tools,” he said.

“I’m on the second floor and so I figured I would come and take some safety precautions. Getting students involved in this and giving them the opportunity to come get these things for free for their home to stay safe, well, I think it's awesome.”

Nicole DeLiberis, Millikin’s director of Campus Life Residential Communities, said the school also hands out Nick Project equipment in the fall as well, catching students at both ends of the semester with the means to stay safe.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨