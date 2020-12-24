Fire severely damages Decatur home, no injuries reported, officials say

DECATUR — Crews were called to an early Thursday morning house fire at 3735 Redlich Dr.
Battalion Chief Tim May said 2nd Battalion crews were called to the fire at 5:28 a.m. May estimated about 75% of the structure was damaged and no injuries were reported from the incident.
The initial fire took about 45 minutes to put out, May said. Six occupants that were inside the home have been assisted by the Red Cross.
An investigation is underway by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
