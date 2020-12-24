Fire severely damages Decatur home, no injuries reported, officials say

DECATUR — Crews were called to an early Thursday morning house fire at 3735 Redlich Dr.

Battalion Chief Tim May said 2nd Battalion crews were called to the fire at 5:28 a.m. May estimated about 75% of the structure was damaged and no injuries were reported from the incident.

The initial fire took about 45 minutes to put out, May said. Six occupants that were inside the home have been assisted by the Red Cross.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An investigation is underway by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Photos from scene of fire at 1950 N. Route 121 in Decatur

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.