Fire under investigation at Shelbyville Casey's store

SHELBYVILLE — Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a Casey's General Store in Shelbyville early Wednesday morning.
According to officials from the Shelbyville Fire Protection District, units received a call at 2:03 a.m. that the Casey's at 1700 W. Main St. had a slight haze coming from inside the building.
Soon after, crews arrived on scene and were able to extinguish the fire and secure the area by 9:30 a.m.
Officials reported that heavy smoke was apparent and the fire presumably started in the maintenance room.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident, as the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.
Along with the Shelbyville Fire Protection District, other responding agencies included the Tower Hill Fire Protection District, the Strasburg Fire Protection District and the Findlay Fire Protection District.
People are also reading…
Watch now: Photos and interviews from Tuscola's win against Shelbyville
The Tuscola boys basketball team defeated Shelbyville 49-38 on Friday. Jalen Quinn led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points. Josiah Hortin added 8. Shelbyville was led by Ethan Wells with 15 points.