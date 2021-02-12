Firefighters called out early to battle blaze at a Decatur home

DECATUR — Firefighters were called early Friday morning to battle a blaze at a Decatur home that is currently empty and being renovated, officials said.
Responding to a report of smoke coming from a residence, firefighters arrived at 2120 N. Lowber at 12:23 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of their arrival, according to a news release.
Firefighters were able to contain most of the fire to the kitchen area, but “spent a considerable amount of time opening walls and ceilings to expose fire spread within the residence.” They cleared the scene at 2:30 a.m. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.