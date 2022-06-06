Firefighters deal with blaze at home on Granite Road in Decatur

DECATUR — Firefighters dealt with a house blaze Sunday evening at 1755 Granite Road in Decatur.
A news release from Jim Ohl, deputy chief of Operations for the Decatur Fire Department, said crews arrived at the home at 6:47 p.m. to find smoke coming from the attic and roof line.
“Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack… to the attic where they encountered moderate smoke and fire conditions,” said Ohl.
“The first arriving truck company placed ground ladders to the roof and cut a ventilation opening to release heat and smoke. The fire was under control quickly and there were no injuries to family members or responders.”
The cause of the fire was later determined to be accidental.
