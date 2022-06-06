 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Firefighters deal with blaze at home on Granite Road in Decatur

  • 0

DECATUR — Firefighters dealt with a house blaze Sunday evening at 1755 Granite Road in Decatur.

A news release from Jim Ohl, deputy chief of Operations for the Decatur Fire Department, said crews arrived at the home at 6:47 p.m. to find smoke coming from the attic and roof line.

“Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack… to the attic where they encountered moderate smoke and fire conditions,” said Ohl.

“The first arriving truck company placed ground ladders to the roof and cut a ventilation opening to release heat and smoke. The fire was under control quickly and there were no injuries to family members or responders.”

The cause of the fire was later determined to be accidental.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Veterans return to Normandy to mark 78th anniversary of D-Day landing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News