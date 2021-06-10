 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Decatur home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Footage from body worn camera of Charleston police Officer James Milton responding to a Madison Avenue fire on Wednesday. "The brave young man jumped when directed to do so and was caught," the department said.

DECATUR — The cause of a fire that started in a basement utility room on Thursday remains undetermined, Decatur fire officials said.

According to a news release, Decatur Fire Department personnel were dispatched to 1184 Wedgewood Court at 12:34 p.m. They arrived to find light smoke coming from the single-story structure. Engine companies deployed two hand lines to attack and extinguish the fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There was no one home at the time. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:34 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What are the guidelines for phase 5 in Illinois? Here’s a guide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News