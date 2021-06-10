Firefighters extinguish blaze at Decatur home

DECATUR — The cause of a fire that started in a basement utility room on Thursday remains undetermined, Decatur fire officials said.
According to a news release, Decatur Fire Department personnel were dispatched to 1184 Wedgewood Court at 12:34 p.m. They arrived to find light smoke coming from the single-story structure. Engine companies deployed two hand lines to attack and extinguish the fire.
There was no one home at the time. No firefighters were injured.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:34 p.m.