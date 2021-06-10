Firefighters extinguish blaze at Decatur home

DECATUR — The cause of a fire that started in a basement utility room on Thursday remains undetermined, Decatur fire officials said.

According to a news release, Decatur Fire Department personnel were dispatched to 1184 Wedgewood Court at 12:34 p.m. They arrived to find light smoke coming from the single-story structure. Engine companies deployed two hand lines to attack and extinguish the fire.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was no one home at the time. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:34 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0