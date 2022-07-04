Firefighters issue fireworks warning after Decatur vehicle destroyed by blaze

DECATUR — Firefighters warned that special care needs to be taken with the remains of used fireworks after an early Monday blaze that destroyed a Decatur family’s sport utility vehicle.

Battalion Chief Neil Elder said fire crews were called out at 1:37 a.m. and arrived at the home in the 100 block of South Pine Street to find a 2010 model Chevrolet Traverse fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle, valued at around $10,000, was declared a complete loss.

Elder said the hot remains of used fireworks had been dumped in a trash can and that had sparked the blaze which spread to the vehicle parked nearby.

“There must have been a spark or something they hadn’t quite gotten out in the remains of the expired fireworks,” added Elder. “They put them in the trash can next to their vehicle and the fire took off on them.”

Elder said the best way to treat remnants of used fireworks is to douse them with water from a garden hose or shovel the remains into a bucket of water.

“You have to make sure they are completely out; do not put them in a receptacle of any kind near your house or near your vehicle,” he added.

Statistics from the National Fire Protection Association said that in 2018, the latest year for which statistics area available, some 19,500 fires by caused by fireworks.

These blazes resulted in five civilian deaths, 46 civilian injuries and left a property damage bill of $105 million.

