Firefighters rescue four dogs from Decatur house fire

DECATUR - Firefighters rescued four dogs from a house fire at 1641 N. Edward St. in Decatur Thursday morning.

A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said crews were called to the residence at 10:27 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the second story and roof of another residence nearby.

"Lines were stretched into the structure to extinguish the fire upstairs and in the attic area, and ventilation holes were cut by the truck company to release heat and smoke," the news release said.

The fire appeared to be unintentional and electrical in nature causing extensive damage the second story.

Units did rescue three dogs after initially arriving on scene and a fourth dog was found alive, but her two puppies died in the fire. All dogs were turned over to Macon County Animal Control.

The occupants, which consisted of one adult and two children, planned to stay with friends and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries to the family members or first responders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.