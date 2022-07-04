Firefighters rescue unconscious woman after kitchen fire in Decatur home

DECATUR —
Firefighters rescued an unconscious Decatur woman from a house with a fire in the kitchen and no battery in the home’s smoke detector.
A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said crews had been called to the home in the 200 block of South 16th Street just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters discovered and quickly extinguished the blaze and a search of the home found the unconscious woman in a bedroom.
“Decatur Ambulance Service and Decatur Fire Crew members treated the patient,” the department said. “She was transported to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital; the fire started from unattended cooking. The battery had been removed from the smoke detector.”
PHOTOS: Fire guts Decatur warehouse
Flames burst through the windows of a warehouse in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue in Decatur. Three commercial structures were destroyed in the three-alarm fire that required all of the Decatur Fire Department's equipment to control and extinguish.
Mark Hunter could do nothing but watch as flames made their way through a group of buildings along Grand Avenue in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire's spread to a neighboring building owned by Hunter.
Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.





Crews respond to a warehouse fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street in May.
Crews respond to a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street on Saturday afternoon. Thick, black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.



