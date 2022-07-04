 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters rescue unconscious woman after kitchen fire in Decatur home

DECATUR — Firefighters rescued an unconscious Decatur woman from a house with a fire in the kitchen and no battery in the home’s smoke detector.

A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said crews had been called to the home in the 200 block of South 16th Street just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters discovered and quickly extinguished the blaze and a search of the home found the unconscious woman in a bedroom.

“Decatur Ambulance Service and Decatur Fire Crew members treated the patient,” the department said. “She was transported to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital; the fire started from unattended cooking. The battery had been removed from the smoke detector.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

