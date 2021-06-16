Firefighters respond to airplane fire at Decatur Airport

DECATUR — Preliminary assessments point to a mechanical failure as the possible cause for an airplane fire Wednesday at the Decatur Airport.

According to a news release from the Decatur Fire Department, emergency crews from multiple departments were dispatched to the airport at 12:19 p.m. to a report of a small plane on fire in the aisle near a hanger.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A hose from the Decatur Airport Fire and Rescue truck was deployed to quickly extinguish a fire in the engine compartment. There were no injuries or building damage reported, the release said.

Decatur firefighters cleared the scene at 12:58 p.m. The fire is under investigation by airport personnel.

Other responding agencies included the Decatur Park District Police and the Long Creek Fire Protection District.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0