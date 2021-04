DECATUR — The cause of a Thursday morning fire that damaged a Decatur home is under investigation.

Firefighters responded at 7:28 a.m. to report of smoke coming from the upper portion of the home at 1576 Riverview Ave. in Decatur and discovered fire in the attic.

Deputy Chief Jim Ohl said the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of their arrival. There was no one home when the fire broke out.

Ohl said there were no injuries.

