Firefighters respond to explosion at Decatur manufacturing plant

DECATUR — Firefighters responded to an explosion Monday morning at a Decatur manufacturing plant.

A Decatur Fire Department news release stated crews were dispatched to Voestalpine Nortrak at 4:18 a.m. to a report to an explosion of a molten metal foundry furnace. Officials said all employees had safely evacuated the facility at 690 E. Kenwood and there were no injuries reported.

First responding units reported damage to the interior of the facility with multiple fires due to the explosion. Crews deployed large diameter attack lines and gained access through the large overhead doors to quickly extinguish the bulk of the fires. They remained on scene to extinguish small fires throughout the area of the explosion.

Voestalpine Nortrak creates specialty trackwork for the railroad industry.

The incident is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, but a preliminary review has it considered accidental.

