DECATUR — Three fire calls involving four homes kept Decatur firefighters busy Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday.

"Sometimes you get days like this," said Jim Ohl, the Decatur Fire Department's deputy chief in charge of operations.

Decatur fire crews were called to 456 W. Olive St. at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing throughout the rear of the house, a news release stated.

The first arriving engine advanced a hose line for rapid fire attack and a primary search of the residence. Next arriving engine completed water supply connection and disconnected utilities. The third arriving engine advanced a second hose line for fire attack. The ladder company used ground ladders to reach the roof for ventilation.

There were no occupants inside the structure at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The report states the fire started in a bedroom.

Crews cleared the scene at 6:58 p.m.

Firefighters were then called to 905 and 911 N. Charles St. at 10:35 p.m. They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing throughout both houses.

The first arriving engine secured a water supply and used a master stream device to control the fully involved structure, the release said. The second arriving engine and truck companies pulled a pre-connected handline to the second structure for fire control.

Additional companies were called out and assisted with extinguishing the fires. Crews cleared the scene at 2:41 a.m.

Battalion Chief Timothy May and an investigator from the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal have determined the cause of these fires to be suspicious.

Then, around 4 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to 400 S. Wooddale Ave. to a report of a fire on the deck at the back of the home. Ohl said that fire, which was accidental and likely caused by a portable burn pit, would have been much worse had it not been for the quick response of firefighters.

