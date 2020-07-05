Fireworks possible cause of fire that destroyed vacant Decatur home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Fireworks being shot off in a Decatur neighborhood is among the possible causes being considered for a fire that destroyed a vacant home Saturday night, fire officials said.

The Decatur Fire Department was dispatched at 9:15 p.m. to the fire at 1845 N. Church Road. They arrived to find building engulfed in flames and extending to a neighboring home, prompting additional firefighters to be called to the scene, the release states. In all, 23 firefighters, nine engines and two ladder trucks were used.

The fire, which the release states likely started on the front porch, was brought under control at 11 p.m.

“The fire was fought with outside tactics, as the vacant structure was full of garbage and unsafe for personnel to enter,” the release stated. The fire that extended to the neighboring home at 1837 N. Church was quickly brought under control. While the home remains livable, the resident was assisted by the Red Cross, the release stated.

“With illegal, large fireworks constantly going off throughout the neighborhood, misuse of these items is a possible cause of the fire,” the release stated.

The cause remains under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.