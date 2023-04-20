DECATUR — A space heater too close to combustibles is blamed for a Thursday morning fire in Decatur that left five cats dead.

According to a news release, Decatur firefighters were called to 851 E. Lawrence at 5:05 a.m. They arrived to find “heavy smoke and fire showing throughout the first floor and venting through the front of the house.”

The first arriving engine advanced a hose line for rapid fire attack and quickly had the fire under control, the release said. Additional crews assisted with water supply, exterior duties and a search of the residence.

There were no occupants inside the structure at the time of the fire and no other injuries were reported. Crews cleared the scene at 6:59 a.m.

5 most common causes of reported house fires 5 most common causes of reported house fires #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking