DECATUR — While the enduring price of liberty remains eternal vigilance, it doesn’t hurt to keep a wary eye on Old Glory, either.

That’s why Decatur’s Graceland Cemetery, famed every Memorial Day weekend for its Avenue of Flags display, will be under 24 hour watch from Friday through Monday.

It was under close watch a year ago Friday at 1:46 a.m. when Decatur man Joseph P. Farrar decided he would help himself to one of the U.S. flags and tried to steal it. He was chased down and caught by cemetery guardians Bruce Logan and Michael Tarczan and ended up sentenced to six months jail and 24 months probation after pleading guilty to theft.

Each flag is donated in memory of a deceased veteran and bears their name on its pole. The flags cost more than $1,000 and Farrar, 53, had also been ordered to pay $1,200 in restitution.

Logan and Tarczan will be on flag protection duty again this year and want to remind anyone thinking of “doing something stupid” of Farrar’s fate.

“We’ll be out there guarding the flags all night Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Logan, who works as a funeral director assistant at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home.

He also noted there had been previous theft problems with flags stolen from the Korean War Memorial and so security must remain tight. “We don’t want any more problems this year,” added Logan.

Tarczan, whose day job is working as an investigator for the Macon County Public Defender’s Office, said the saddest thing is having to mount any kind of flag watch at all.

“The last thing I want to have to do is chase down and apprehend someone again,” he added. “But it is what it is, and we’ll be out there.”

Tarczan said it wouldn’t hurt for everyone to take a moment this Memorial Day weekend and consider what is being honored and remembered. “A lot of people seem to forget it’s not about barbecues, it’s not about going out on a boat and it's not about drinking with our friends,” he said.

“You have to remember that Memorial Day is sacred and it's sacred for the soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and have died in combat. And if it wasn’t for those soldiers, we wouldn’t have the rights we have today.”

