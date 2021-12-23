Fleeing Decatur burglar chased down and arrested, police say

DECATUR — A burglar caught red-handed breaking into a rural Decatur property was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase, a sworn affidavit said.

Pursuit speeds topped 70 mph in 30 mph zones as the 34-year-old man blew through two stop signs while fleeing from the property in the 3200 block of Wesley Road, according to the affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

“The vehicle would ultimately stop at the apartment complex located at 1750 South Fairview Avenue,” said Deputy Matthew Hunt, who signed the affidavit.

“Deputies observed (the man) attempting to gain access into multiple apartments on the third floor. Deputies would make entry into a vacant apartment and locate (the man) hiding in the bathroom.”

Hunt said police recovered various tools and equipment valued at $400 that had been taken during the burglary, which had happened close to 11 p.m. Dec. 4.

Deputies had been alerted to the crime by the owner of the property, who had been alerted himself after a “cellular trail camera” was triggered by the man trespassing on his land. “This property has been burglarized on three previous occasions between October 28 and Dec. 4,” Hunt added.

Deputies said they arrived to find the man sitting in his car on the property and he then drove around officers and fled as the squad cars activated their emergency lights.

The man remained jailed Thursday on preliminary charges of burglary, aggravated fleeing and eluding and criminal trespass. Bail is set at $75,000, meaning he must post a bond of $7,500 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.