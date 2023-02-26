DECATUR — Police chasing a fleeing Decatur driver last month suddenly realized a female passenger in the front seat was balancing a 2-year-old child on her lap, a sworn affidavit said.

The pursuit had already gone on for some 32 blocks across the city and hit speeds of 78 mph on 40 mph zone streets. And it was then officers realized “what appeared to be an object at the time was a child moving around in the front passenger seat.”

Police deployed tire deflation devices to get the vehicle stopped just before 1 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 400 block of East Pershing Road. The child was not listed as being injured during the ordeal.

The affidavit does not name the 25-year-old female passenger as being arrested but the driver, Tyrin L. Dozier, 24, was taken into custody. Police said he had a loaded semi-automatic pistol in the glove compartment and, while he had a valid FOID, he did not possess a permit for concealed carry.

Dozier is not quoted as offering a reason why he fled from police patrols, which had originally tried to execute a traffic stop after they said he was seen breaking the speed limit.

The defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Feb. 22 and waived a preliminary hearing before pleading not guilty to two counts of aggravated fleeing. He also denied a charge of causing a child to be endangered and two counts of armed violence.

Dozier is due back in court April 5 for a pretrial hearing and remains free on bail of $10,000 after posting a bond of $1,000.

