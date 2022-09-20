Fleeing fugitive tried to escape in strangers' cars, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur fugitive ran down the middle of a busy street, desperately trying to get into cars idling in traffic, as he ignored shouted commands from pursuing police officers to stop fleeing, according to a sworn affidavit.

The affidavit filed by Decatur police said Derrius L. Gaddy attempted to enter one car after another as he dashed along the middle of West Eldorado Street downtown near the intersection with North Main Street.

But Officer Sean Bowsher, who signed the affidavit, said the occupants of the various cars Gaddy targeted “denied him entry and sped off.” Bowsher said he finally caught up with Gaddy at the intersection and arrested him.

“While in foot pursuit of Derrius, Officer Cline fell down in gravel and sustained numerous bloody cuts, scrapes and abrasions to his hands, elbow and knees which required medical attention at Decatur Memorial Hospital,” Bowsher added.

The pursuit took place around 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16 and Gaddy, 34, has since appeared in Macon County Circuit Court pleading not guilty to a charge of resisting police. He is due back in court Oct. 6 for a pretrial hearing.

Bowsher said police first encountered Gaddy in the 200 block of East Cerro Gordo Street and knew he was wanted on a previous warrant for criminal trespass.

“I advised Derrius that he had a warrant, he was under arrest and to put his hands behind his back,” said Bowsher. “At that time Derrius took off running from me and two other Decatur police officers. I was able to chase Derrius for approximately three blocks, telling him numerous times to stop running, which he ignored.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that Gaddy remained in custody with bail set at $9,000, requiring him to post a bond of $900 to be released.