DECATUR — Derrius L. Gaddy, the Decatur man who made a desperate and failed attempt to escape the police officers pursuing him, has been sent to prison for 18 months.

Gaddy, 35, had been running on foot from Decatur Police at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, dashing down the middle of West Eldorado Street near its intersection with North Main Street, police said.

Sworn affidavits describe him trying unsuccessfully to jump into two different vehicles as their drivers waited in traffic.

“Both vehicles denied him entry and sped off,” said Officer Sean Bowsher, who signed the affidavit. The chase went on for three blocks before Gaddy’s escape attempts failed and he was arrested.

Bowsher said he first encountered the defendant in the 200 block of East Cerro Gordo Street and tried to arrest him there because he knew Gaddy was wanted on a warrant for criminal trespass.

“I advised Derrius that he had a warrant, he was under arrest and to put his hands behind his back,” Bowsher said in the affidavit.

“At that time Derrius took off running from me and two other Decatur Police officers. I was able to chase Derrius for approximately three blocks, telling him numerous times to stop running, which he ignored.

“And while in foot pursuit of Derrius, Officer Cline fell down in gravel and sustained numerous bloody cuts, scrapes and abrasions to his hands, elbow and knees, which required medical attention at Decatur Memorial Hospital.”

Gaddy previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of resisting police and he was due to face trial in Macon County Circuit Court on Monday. But he changed his mind at the last minute and switched his plea to guilty.

The defendant’s 18-month sentence is subject to day for day credit and he also gets credit for time served in custody from the date of his arrest through March 5.

