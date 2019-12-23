You are the owner of this article.
Fog during Monday commute in Central Illinois
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is advising drivers to be cautious during the Monday morning commute.

Dense fog will impact various areas of Central Illinois. "Expect visibility at times to be as a low as a quarter mile, but visibilities will fluctuate over short distances," the weather service website stated. "If you are traveling this morning, be alert to these rapid changes

in visibility. Slow down and use low beam headlights."

The fog is expected to return Monday evening and remain until Tuesday morning.

Monday is expected to have warmer temperatures with a high near 52 degrees and mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week will continue with the unseasonably warmer temps and low winds.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

