Fog expected through Wednesday morning

LINCOLN — Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln are warning drivers of a dense fog advisory throughout Wednesday morning.
Visibility may be reduced to one quarter of a mile at times. The hazardous driving conditions are due to low and rapid changes in visibility.
"Patchy fog will lift during mid-morning," the weather service stated. "Otherwise no hazardous weather is expected through tonight."
During a fog advisory, the weather service recommends drivers slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance between their vehicle and the vehicle ahead of them.
