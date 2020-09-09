Fog expected through Wednesday morning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln are warning drivers of a dense fog advisory throughout Wednesday morning.

Visibility may be reduced to one quarter of a mile at times. The hazardous driving conditions are due to low and rapid changes in visibility.

"Patchy fog will lift during mid-morning," the weather service stated. "Otherwise no hazardous weather is expected through tonight."

During a fog advisory, the weather service recommends drivers slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance between their vehicle and the vehicle ahead of them.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

