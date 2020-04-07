Food worker at Christian County Jail ill with COVID-19; other staff in self-quarantine

TAYLORVILLE — A female worker in the kitchen of the Christian County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical care, Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp confirmed Tuesday.
Kettelkamp said two other cooks and two sheriff’s department employees — one dispatcher and a correctional officer — are now “self-quarantined for seven days in their homes because they worked nearby the ill worker who worked in a basement kitchen area.
Those now in self-isolation do not show any symptoms, the sheriff said.
Kettelkamp described the infected worker as a part-time cook who works for the Consolidated Correctional Food Service, a private firm providing food to the jail.
“The last time that person was in our jail working was March 30 and at that time the person showed no symptoms at all,” Kettelkamp said Tuesday. “We check all employees who come into the jail, we check their temperature and we screen them before they can enter.”
The inmate population also shows no sign of the illness and Kettelkamp said it stood at just 36 Tuesday.
A little more than a month ago, however, the inmate population had ballooned to 80, 25 beyond its official maximum capacity of 55. Mindful of the onrush of the virus across the nation, the sheriff said his department worked with the Christian County State’s Attorney, judges and defense lawyers to identify inmate candidates who could be released without posing a danger to the public.
“We were able to get our numbers down from what they were and so we have no problems with overcrowding in the jail right now,” Kettelkamp added.
He said managing a vulnerable enclosed jail population in these dangerous times posed lots of problems but he continued to work hard to try and make sure the virus stays on the other side of the jail walls.
“It’s difficult and we’ve never done this before,” he added. “But we are managing; we just have to have patience and go by the rules and I think we will be OK.”
Kettelkamp said all Consolidated Food Service food handlers are trained in safe food handling. He said the jail kitchen had been sanitized along with all serving and food preparation materials.
Looking at the progress of the disease generally in both Christian and Montgomery counties, Greg Nimmo, the Emergency Management Agency Director for both, said Tuesday that Christian County had 23 positive tests, including three deaths, and five pending tests. A total of 63 tests had proved negative.
Montgomery County had three positive tests so far, including one death, 24 pending tests and 87 negative tests.
His agency, along with the Christian County Public Health Department and others were now delivering food and essential supplies to the Park Glen affordable housing apartment complex in Taylorville where three residents had tested positive and the building was in quarantine.
Seventy-three additional deaths from coronavirus disease were reported in Illinois on Tuesday by the state public health office.
That’s in addition to the already quarantined Rolling Meadows Senior Living apartments where 12 residents had previously tested positive. “There are no additional COVID-19 cases that have arisen in the Rolling Meadows facility to date,” said Nimmo in a conference call.
“Their quarantine will be reevaluated on Friday … and a determination will be made,” he added.
Nimmo said he was seeing a “slow growth” of cases in the two counties and he believed the public's general adherence to the rules of social distancing and remaining home were having a positive effect.
“So we are thankful and we know that stay-at-home orders are the key to success,” he said. “Follow the rules to the letter of the law and don’t venture out unless it's for essentials and, again, only send one person.”
