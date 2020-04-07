Food worker at Christian County Jail ill with COVID-19; other staff in self-quarantine

“We were able to get our numbers down from what they were and so we have no problems with overcrowding in the jail right now,” Kettelkamp added.

He said managing a vulnerable enclosed jail population in these dangerous times posed lots of problems but he continued to work hard to try and make sure the virus stays on the other side of the jail walls.

“It’s difficult and we’ve never done this before,” he added. “But we are managing; we just have to have patience and go by the rules and I think we will be OK.”

Kettelkamp said all Consolidated Food Service food handlers are trained in safe food handling. He said the jail kitchen had been sanitized along with all serving and food preparation materials.

Looking at the progress of the disease generally in both Christian and Montgomery counties, Greg Nimmo, the Emergency Management Agency Director for both, said Tuesday that Christian County had 23 positive tests, including three deaths, and five pending tests. A total of 63 tests had proved negative.

Montgomery County had three positive tests so far, including one death, 24 pending tests and 87 negative tests.